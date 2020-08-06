Michael Paul Clark
69, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. He was born in Canton on July 8, 1951, to the late Arthur and Agnes Clark and was a 1970 graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Michael proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed with the United States Postal Service for 30 years. He was a motor sports enthusiast, he enjoyed the outdoors, riding his motorcycle and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a kid at heart and would never turn down dessert. He will be missed by many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Klaus and sister-in-law Pee-Dee and their daughter, Heidi Clark. Michael leaves his children: Jennifer (Shawn) Lowry, Aaron (MidgeAnn) Clark and Gregg Clark; grandchildren: Shawn, Austin, Keith, Dylan, Jenna, Paige, Destini, Dee and Devyn; great grandson, Davison; siblings: Mark Clark,
Annette (Michael) Harris, Nancy (Bob) Kraus, Eric (Iva) Clark, Susan (Tony) Gregrow; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Reed
Funeral Home Canton Chapel with Covid-19 restrictions enforced. Funeral services will be private for the family with burial and military honors at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to send
condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721