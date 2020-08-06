Thank you to Big Mike for always being a kind guy to me and the rest of the neighborhood kids that would gravitate to his house to hang out with Aaron and Jennifer..We were a bunch of goofs,but Mike would always laugh with us "and sometimes at us"..I can't imagine my younger years without him smiling with a raised eye in the back ground.

Rest in peace,Mike.I hope to see you again some day on the trail.i won't be riding,but I'll probably be camping close by.

John

Acquaintance