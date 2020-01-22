|
|
Michael Peter Duruttya, III
aka "Puggy"
Michael Peter Duruttya, III was born March 11, 1948 to Michael P. Jr. and Marie (Tosha) Duruttya, in Alliance, Ohio, he graduated from Alliance High School in 1966 and was of the Christian faith. Michael retired from the Stark County Treasurer's Office after 15 years of service. A musician since he was in the 8th grade, he played in his father's band, and also with the Bob Hamilton Band – filling in playing sax, drums and bass fiddle. Puggy had groups of his own: starting with "The House Rockers", "Pug and the Down Beats" before joining "The Blazers", soon to become "Jimmy and the Soul Blazers" in 1966. Pug retired from the band in 2015, sharing 50 years of being with the group. Other bands Pug played with were: "Clockwork", "Copperfield", "Chris Wintirp Band", "PW Blues", "Cleveland Fats Blue's Band", Carl Severing North Coast Band" and he sat with many more groups. He also did many commercials for radio spots. Pug was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and Cleveland Browns and University of Mount Union Purple Raiders football fan. He loved sports such as touch football and played semi-pro football for the Tri-City Titans. He was also a great cook!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael P. Duruttya, Jr. and Marie D. Duruttya; his grandparents, Michael P. Sr. and Rose (Martine) Duruttya; Maternal grandparents, Louis Sr. and Caroline (Wolkon) Tosha; infant sister, Miriam; brothers-in-law, Gene Paul Warne and Freddie Dale Scott. Survived by the love of his life, his wife Jody; daughter, Andrea Chatigny; two
granddaughters, Ashley and Airiona; several great-grandchildren; his sister, Michalene (Michy)
Scott-Foith and husband Gary A. Foith; niece, Sherry Lynn Cole and husband Lee Cole; nephews, Kenneth Nile, II and wife Cheryl Nile, Aaron Canfield, and James Porter; sister-in-law, Terri Porter; two step children, Clay Matthew Morgan and Taylor Paige Morgan.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sharer-StirlingSkivolocke Funeral Home, with Rev. David Ashbrook, of Maximo Zion Church, officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Alliance City Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Aultman Alliance Hospice or to . You are invited to view Michael's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, 330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020