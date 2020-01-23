|
Michael Peter Duruttya, III
aka "Puggy"
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sharer-StirlingSkivolocke Funeral Home, with Rev. David Ashbrook, of Maximo Zion Church, officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Alliance City Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Aultman Alliance Hospice or to . You are invited to view Michael's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home,
330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020