Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
330-823-2159
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
Burial
Following Services
Alliance City Cemetery
Michael Peter "Puggy" Duruttya III

Michael Peter "Puggy" Duruttya III Obituary
Michael Peter Duruttya, III

aka "Puggy"

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sharer-StirlingSkivolocke Funeral Home, with Rev. David Ashbrook, of Maximo Zion Church, officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Alliance City Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Aultman Alliance Hospice or to . Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020

Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home,

330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020
