Michael R. Carlson
73, of Magnolia passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born November 3, 1946 in Hume, New York to the late Arthur and Leah Carlson. Michael retired from the U.S. Airforce after 14 years of service. He enjoyed collecting stamps, watching sports and being outside. Michael was a man of God and was a mentor and example to many people. He was a member of Canton Church of Nazarene and served on the leadership team.
Michael is survived by his wife, Maritza of 32 years; children: Eric (Ally) Carlson, Rachael (Jay) Mason, Joshua Carlson and Nathan (Emily) Carlson; five grandchildren; brother, Donald Carlson; sisters, Stephanie Connor, Ruthanne (David) Lungociu and Joy (David) Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Canton Church of Nazarene, 522 30th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with services to follow at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Dan Hanson officiating. In honoring Michael's wishes, he will be cremated after services. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Michael's name to Canton Church of Nazarene. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020