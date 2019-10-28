Home

Michael R. Cirelli

Michael R. Cirelli Obituary
Michael R. Cirelli

10/28/1999 - 10/28/2019

"20 Years"

"Missing You Always"

You never said I'm

leaving you never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and God and others know why. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts we hold a place that no one

else can fill.

It broke three hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you the day you

left us alone.

Mom, Dad, Brother Don
Published in The Repository on Oct. 28, 2019
