Michael R. Cirelli



10/8/1960 - 10/28/1999



Remembering



Your Birthday



Missing you always.



You never said I'm leaving, you never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it - and no one knows why.



In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still ... In our hearts we hold a place that only you can fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, yet you didn't go alone. A part of us went with you the day God took you home.



Love Mom, Dad



and Brother Don



