Michael R. Cirelli

10/8/1960 - 10/28/1999

Our lives go on without you - but nothing is the same, we have to hide our heartache when someone speaks your name.

Sad are the hearts that love you, silent are the tears that fall ... Living here without you is the hardest part of all.

You did so many things for us, your heart was kind and true and when we needed someone we could always count on you.

The special years will not return when we were all together, but with love in our hearts - you walk with us forever.

We Miss You So Much

Mom, Dad

and Brother Don

Published in The Repository on Oct. 28, 2020.
