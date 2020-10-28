Michael R. Cirelli



10/8/1960 - 10/28/1999



Our lives go on without you - but nothing is the same, we have to hide our heartache when someone speaks your name.



Sad are the hearts that love you, silent are the tears that fall ... Living here without you is the hardest part of all.



You did so many things for us, your heart was kind and true and when we needed someone we could always count on you.



The special years will not return when we were all together, but with love in our hearts - you walk with us forever.



We Miss You So Much



Mom, Dad



and Brother Don



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store