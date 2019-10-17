|
|
Michael R. Hollar
age 61 of Columbus passed away October 14, 2019 in Columbus. Mike was born March 30 1958 in Newark, OH to the late John and Maxine (Clayton) Hollar. He lived in Massillon and moved to Columbus in 2016. He was a self-employed contractor. He was happiest when he could be sitting on his front porch with a beer in hand talking to anyone. Giving that old sage advice.
Mike is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rita (Woodyard) Hollar. They have five children: Anne Merinar, Michelle and Mauricio Rivera, Rachael and James Canterucci, Abby Hollar and Damian and Nicole Hollar. There are 11 grandchildren. Mike has six siblings.
There will be a Memorial Service Friday at 3 PM at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Deacon Steve Wyles will officiate. Friends are invited from 2 PM until the time of the service. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019