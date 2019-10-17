The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL HOLLAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL R. HOLLAR


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL R. HOLLAR Obituary
Michael R. Hollar

age 61 of Columbus passed away October 14, 2019 in Columbus. Mike was born March 30 1958 in Newark, OH to the late John and Maxine (Clayton) Hollar. He lived in Massillon and moved to Columbus in 2016. He was a self-employed contractor. He was happiest when he could be sitting on his front porch with a beer in hand talking to anyone. Giving that old sage advice.

Mike is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rita (Woodyard) Hollar. They have five children: Anne Merinar, Michelle and Mauricio Rivera, Rachael and James Canterucci, Abby Hollar and Damian and Nicole Hollar. There are 11 grandchildren. Mike has six siblings.

There will be a Memorial Service Friday at 3 PM at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Deacon Steve Wyles will officiate. Friends are invited from 2 PM until the time of the service. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now