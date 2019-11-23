Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
1957 - 2019
Michael R. Ross Obituary
Michael R. Ross

age 62, of Dellroy, passed away Nov. 20, 2019. He was born May 7, 1957 in Canton, son to the late Matthew and Norma (Snyder) Ross. Mike was a 1976 graduate of Glenoak High School and retired from Aultman Hospital in 2003 following 22 years of

service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Norman Ross and sister, Cheryl Dildine. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Delores (Gallentine) Ross; children, Amber Ross (Anthony), Brett Ross, Jimmy Ross, Timothy Collins (Candy), Brenda Abel (Darin), Deana Worth (Troy), Melissa Barrick (Doug); 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2019
