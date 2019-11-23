|
|
Michael R. Ross
age 62, of Dellroy, passed away Nov. 20, 2019. He was born May 7, 1957 in Canton, son to the late Matthew and Norma (Snyder) Ross. Mike was a 1976 graduate of Glenoak High School and retired from Aultman Hospital in 2003 following 22 years of
service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Norman Ross and sister, Cheryl Dildine. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Delores (Gallentine) Ross; children, Amber Ross (Anthony), Brett Ross, Jimmy Ross, Timothy Collins (Candy), Brenda Abel (Darin), Deana Worth (Troy), Melissa Barrick (Doug); 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2019