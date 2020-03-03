|
Michael Richard Ungashick
passed away peacefully after a brief illness on March 2, 2020, he was 70 years old. Mike was born in Canton, Ohio on Feb. 2, 1950 to the late Richard and Collette Ungashick. He will forever be remembered by his wife of 27 years, Joan; children, Sara Brown (Justin), Kate Prendes (Matt); sister, Kris Ungashick and brother, Pat Ungashick. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, Sophia and George Brown and Theodore and Collette Prendes. Mike will also be lovingly remembered by his brother and sister in-law, John and Celia Blanchong; dear family friend, Cindy Meininger; his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and life-long friends.
Mike was a 1968 graduate of Central Catholic High School. His love of sports led him to play football and golf at The College of Stubenville. After school Mike joined the family insurance agency where he worked for 44 years alongside his brother and sister until he retired in 2016. An avid golfer, bowler and fumbleball player, he made friends everywhere he went and always left a lasting impression. One of his proudest moments was getting elected into the fumbleball hall of fame. Mike was the life of every party and always had a new joke to share. He was at his best and happiest with his friends and family. He loved gatherings at his pool, singing and listening to oldies, playing euchre and board games with his grandkids and grilling for the crew.
A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, March 5th at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Parish in Canton. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the funeral beginning at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's memory to the Ronald McDonald House: www.rmhakron.org. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. The family would like to thank the staff at the Cleveland Clinic for their utmost compassion and care.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020