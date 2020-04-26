The Repository Obituaries
|
MICHAEL RUDY

MICHAEL RUDY Obituary
Michael Rudy

62, of Massillon, passed away on April 22, 2020, at Aultman Hospital. He was born on March 2, 1958 in Massillon, to Lewis and Lois (Hollinger) Rudy. He worked as a mechanic at Glen Medical Services. In his spare time, Mike played in the Massillon Pool League for 30 years. He also loved to ride his Harley with his wife and buddies.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Kim Gibson; his mother, Lois Rudy; three step-sons: Zachary Gibson, Cody Gibson, Jordan Gibson; five grandchildren: Curtis, Katelyn, Mackenzie, Lia and Madisyn; good friend of 40 years to Bryan; and too many others to list. Just know he loved you all. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Rudy.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and services will planned for a later date.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020
