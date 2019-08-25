|
|
Michael Scott Shaffer
54, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 12, 2019. Born Nov. 12, 1964 in Massillon, Michael was the son of Norma Jean Ridenbaugh and John Shaffer. Michael was a lifelong resident of Canton, a graduate of McKinley High School, Class of '83, owner and operator of Canton Massotherapy, a known Reiki Master, drum circle leader, fire walker and a bringer of light for all that knew him.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, John and his brother, David. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 35 years; step daughter, Eva-Leigh (Sean) Houghton; grandsons, Allen and Edward (Emily) Houghton; great-granddaughters, Baila and Ariya; and his Drum Brother, Jimmie Bowman.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Tam O'Shanter Park, 5055 Hills and Dales Rd NW, Canton, OH 44708 on Sunday, Sept. 1st, from 12 p.m. till 5 p.m.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2019