Michael Stephen Peoples



71, of Beaumont, Texas, fell asleep in death on June 1, 2020, with his wife by his side. Born in Ravenna, Ohio, on Nov. 16, 1948, he was the third son of Albert and Alice Peoples. Michael's greatest joy in life was sharing with others Jehovah God's promise of a future paradise. He is now peacefully awaiting the fulfillment of the Bible's promise of resurrection. Michael adored spending time with his family and his friends. He enjoyed playing euchre and golf. He liked Jazz along with many other Genres of music. He loved sports and if it kept score he was watching it.



He is survived by his loving wife, Tiffany Peoples; sons, David Jacobson and Michael "J" Peoples; seven step-children, Johnathan Phillips and wife, Ashley, Joshua Phillips and wife Michelle, Jessie Metcalf and husband, Robert, Errin Smith, Kasey Lones and husband Garrett, Emaly Hummel, and Gabrielle Grimes and husband, C.J.; 10 grandchildren; brothers, Gregory Peoples and wife, Alice, and Albert "AJ" Peoples; numerous nieces and nephews, along with other loved ones and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of many years, Tearry Peoples; brother, Raymond Peoples; sister, Gail Peoples; stepson, David Hummel and his little buddy and grandson, Zachary Metcalf.



Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Kelley Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Michael Stephen Peoples please visit our Sympathy Store or contact son Michael Jermaine Peoples and or brother, Gregory Peoples.



