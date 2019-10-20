Home

Michael Allen Stupeck, age 59, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away in his home in Casa Grand, Ariz., on Oct. 10, 2019, after a 30 year battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Stupeck. He is survived by his loving mother and step father, Diane and John Keefe; siblings, Jeff (Chris) Stupeck, Lynn (Dave) Dickerhoof, Beth Stupeck; nieces and nephews, Ryan (Grace) Stupeck, Taylor and Kyle Stupeck, Kayla and Marisa Kruszewski. Michael had a deep love for his family and friends, music, his home away from home in Cabo, trendy vehicle toys, and his faithful companion, his dog Tucker.

In his honor, donations will by joyfully accepted by to aide in the fight against cancer.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019
