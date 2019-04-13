|
Michael Tanner Dinger
25, of North Canton passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born August 7, 1993 in Canton, Ohio. Tanner attended Hoover High School and loved fishing and baseball. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael.
Tanner is survived by his mother, Tammy (Nick) Kruger; son, Noah Dinger; brother, Parker Dinger; step-brother, Zack Kruger; step-sister, Alexis Kruger; grandparents, Ron and Jane Arbogast; step-grandmother, Leslie Kruger; girlfriend, Jen Foxx; Nadia Foxx; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with services to follow at 6 p.m., with Rev. Floyd A. Pratt officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the family in care of Noah Dinger for his education fund. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2019