Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL DINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL TANNER DINGER


1993 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MICHAEL TANNER DINGER Obituary
Michael Tanner Dinger

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from

3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with services to follow at 6 p.m., with Rev. Floyd A. Pratt officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the family in care of Noah Dinger for his education fund. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now