Michael Tanner Dinger
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from
3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with services to follow at 6 p.m., with Rev. Floyd A. Pratt officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the family in care of Noah Dinger for his education fund. Please visit:
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019