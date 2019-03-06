Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Louisville, OH
MICHAEL V. "MIKE" RODD


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MICHAEL V. "MIKE" RODD Obituary
Michael "Mike" V. Rodd

Age 67 of Canton, passed away peacefully Saturday morning March 2, 2019, in the Cleveland Clinic following an extended

illness. Mike is survived by his family and friends who loved him dearly.

Respects and sympathy will be welcomed at a graveside

service to be held Saturday, March 9th., at 11:00 a.m., in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. It would be an honor to Mike if you would read the 23rd Psalm in his memory. Mike's family extends their sincere thank you to the Cleveland Clinic, Mercy Medical Center and Aultman Hospital for their compassionate care of Mike during his illness. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at:

www.dwilliamsfh.com

Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019
