1/
MICHAEL VINCE
1947 - 2020
Michael Vince

73, of Perry Twp., passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born in Canton on January 17, 1947 to the late John and Victoria Vince.

Michael leaves his wife Judy Vince; daughters, Jennifer Smith and Stephanie (Matt) McAllister; stepchildren, Shelley Lumley, Barbara Mirto, Jeff Martin and Mike Martin; 12 grandchildren; brother David Vince and sister Jackie Berbelis.

In honoring his wishes,

Michael will be cremated and there will be no services. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
