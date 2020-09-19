Michael Vince
73, of Perry Twp., passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born in Canton on January 17, 1947 to the late John and Victoria Vince.
Michael leaves his wife Judy Vince; daughters, Jennifer Smith and Stephanie (Matt) McAllister; stepchildren, Shelley Lumley, Barbara Mirto, Jeff Martin and Mike Martin; 12 grandchildren; brother David Vince and sister Jackie Berbelis.
In honoring his wishes,
Michael will be cremated and there will be no services. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to send condolences.
