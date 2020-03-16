Home

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Faith Family Church, 8200 Freedom Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Pastor Jack Pancher officiating.

Family and friends may visit from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the Prison Ministry at Faith Family Church or to Gwen's House 501c3, a ministry that helps women overcome addiction and successfully transition back to Stark County after incarceration. The family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2020
