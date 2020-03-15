|
Michael W. Eash
71, of Plain Twp. passed away on March 11, 2020. Mike was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on May 29, 1948, to the late Wesley and Joan Eash. He was employed by Sonshine Medical. Mike was an active member of Faith Family Church, where he was on the Prison Ministry, the Prayer Team and worked in the Bookstore. He was an avid NASCAR and SPRINT car and Ohio State football fan. He never knew a stranger and touched so many peoples lives.
Preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jarad; and brother, Tom. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Marcille; children, Melanie (Jason) Wesley and Mathew (Sarah) Eash; grandchildren: Mackenzie (Liz), Payton, Gavin, Madelynn, Alyson and Katelynn; and sister, Josie Eash-Gould.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Faith Family Church, 8200 Freedom Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Pastor Jack Pancher officiating. Family and friends may visit from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the Prison Ministry at Faith Family Church or to Gwen's House 501c3, a ministry that helps women overcome addiction and successfully transition back to Stark County after incarceration. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020