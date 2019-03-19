|
|
Michael W. "Mikey" Mayle 1974-2019
Age 44, of Minerva, died Sat. March 16, 2019 in the Minerva Healthcare and Rehab. He was born Sept. 28, 1974 in Morgantown, W.Va. to Juanita (Croston) Mayle of Minerva and the late Goldie Mayle Jr. He worked construction for Laborer's Local #1015 in Canton.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiancé, Carol White; daughter, Elizabeth Mayle; two sons, Nicholas White and Braden Mayle all of Minerva; five sisters, Marsha (Ray) Cline of Minerva, Judy (Greg) Kennedy of Minerva, Barb (John) Rudish of Minerva, Lisa (Daniel) Lehman of Hanoverton, and Patricia (Elihue) Mayle of Minerva. He is preceded in death by his father; daughter, Alicia Mayle; and two brothers, Edward Joe and Jeffrey Mayle.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Mayle officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wed. 2 hours prior to services from 11-1 p.m. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019