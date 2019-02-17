Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rolling Hill Community Center
721 - 27th St. N.W.
Massillon, OH
View Map
Michaela Ann LeBarre


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michaela Ann LeBarre Obituary
Michaela Ann LeBarre

age 41 of North Canton, received her wings on Feb. 11, 2019 leaving behind her mark on everyone's heart. She was born on June 29, 1977 the daughter of Cathy

LeBarre and the late David LeBarre.

She was loved by so many and will be missed by her son, Chance Emehiser (Erica Easterday); significant other, Bryan Scarpino and his son, Dylan; siblings, Chad (Gail) LeBarre, Britt LeBarre, Brodhi LeBarre (Michaela Moore); niece and nephew, Alyssa LeBarre, Bryce LeBarre, Clayton Mattox (Cayla Seidler), Bailhi LeBarre, Rylhi LeBarre and many Aunts and Uncles and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Rolling Hill Community Center, 721 - 27th St. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647 from 2 to 5 p.m. Condolences to the family can be made at Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2019
