The Repository Obituaries
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Rittman, OH
View Map
Micheal Shane Douglass


1974 - 2019
Micheal Shane Douglass Obituary
Micheal Shane Douglass

45, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was born on Feb. 9, 1974 in TwentyNine Palms, Calif. to the late Frederick Douglass and the late Cynthia Gardner. Mike was a graduate of Lockney High School, in Lockney, Texas and served in The United States Army, 82nd ABN DIV. He was a former Ohio State Highway Patrolman and was currently employed with the Fowler Company. He was very outspoken and had a big heart. He was a family man, an avid OSU fan, and a huge Trump supporter. He always lit up the room with his presence and loved to joke around. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Snyder) Douglass; three sons, Austin and wife, Kayla of Washington State, Evan, and Wyatt; two grandchildren, Emmett and Savannah; one sister, Heather and husband, Paul Raissez of Lockney, Texas; one brother, Aaron Graham of Lockney, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. The family asks that you wear OSU attire. A Celebration of Micheal's Life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Dave Haydu officiating. Inurnment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, in Rittman on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2019
Inform family & friends of Micheal's passing.
