Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Rittman, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Micheal Douglass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Micheal Shane Douglass

Send Flowers
Micheal Shane Douglass Obituary
Micheal Shane

Douglass

Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. The family asks that you wear OSU attire. A Celebration of Micheal's Life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Dave Haydu officiating. Inurnment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, in Rittman on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Micheal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.