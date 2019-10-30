|
Micheal Shane
Douglass
Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. The family asks that you wear OSU attire. A Celebration of Micheal's Life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Dave Haydu officiating. Inurnment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, in Rittman on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon
330-833-3222
