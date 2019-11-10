|
Michele A. Goff
Age 75, died peacefully on November 8, 2019 at Akron City Hospital after a brief illness. Michele "Mike" was born on May 19, 1944 in Canton. She graduated from Lehman High School and attended Ohio and Malone Universities. Michele was employed for many years at Mercy Medical Center in the laboratory department and blood mobile, she was also employed at Doctors Hospital for several years in the laboratory department.
Michele was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Vincent Sr. and Margaret "Maggie" Goff. She is survived by her brother, Lawrence Vincent Goff, Jr. of Bolivar; sister, Mara Lynn (Larry R.) McDougal of Canton; niece, Kimberly Lautzenheiser (Michael) Bloir of Hawaii, Jennifer McDougal of Akron; grand nephews, Mason and Sam Lautzenheiser and Michael "Mac" Bloir. Michele nurtured her multitude of friends, including friends from grade school, friends from the lab, and a wonderful network of friends from her "retirement" years. Michele loved to travel and entertain. She was an avid reader and loved board games. She was generous with her time, resources and caring of family and friends. Michele loved animals and found homes for countless rescue cats. Her dry sense of humor will continue to bring smiles to us, as we remember her with love.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Wednesday in the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW. with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SNAP 3124 9th Street SW, Canton, OH 44710. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
