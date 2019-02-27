Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church
Michele P. "Shelly" (Wade) Nolf

Age 67, passed away Tuesday, February 19th. Born in Canton to the late George and Carmie (Lerario) Wade.

She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Harold "Harley" Nolf. Shelly is survived by her daughter, Nicole Rebuelta; grandchildren, Kayla, Robby, and a great-grandson on the way; sisters, Barb (Barney) Kessler, Cathy Baus (Tom Lange), Kelley Auvil, and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 2nd from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church with a memorial mass and celebration of life to follow at 11, Rev. Fr. Tom Kraszewski, celebrant.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019
