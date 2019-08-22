|
|
Michele Parsons
49, of Canton Twp., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. She was born in Canton on March 14, 1970. Michele leaves her daughter Tara Parsons.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019