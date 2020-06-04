Michele Valentino
age 73 of Gallatin, TN, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. Michele was a psychiatric Clinical Nurse Specialist in private practice and worked at a crisis center for alcohol and chemical dependence as well as general inpatient psychiatry. For the last 10 years she was a regional manager for the VA Greater Cleveland Area. She also was manager and clinician of Psychiatric Services at the Canton Outpatient Clinic. She was very active in professional nursing organizations serving as a board member and president of several nursing organizations. She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Eleanor Malley.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Mr. Harry Valentino; daughter, Roslyn Valentino and (Doug Ellerbusch), daughter, Roxanne Valentino and (Daniel Burval), son, Nicholas and (Jennifer) Valentino, daughter, Rachel Valentino; grandchildren: Marcella, Dominik and Viviana Ellerbusch. Sierra, Ava and Nico Valentino. Lucia and Joseph Chatterelli. Kaelyn, Xavier and Carissa Burval. Michele was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Funeral Services for Michele will be held on Friday, June 5th., at 2:00 P.M. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Hendersonville Memory Gardens. The family will receive visitors on Thursday (TODAY) June 4th., from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 5th., at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church from 1:00 P.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Michele's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as well as Catholic Charities or other Catholic Charities of your choosing. Donations for St. Jude's can be made at https://www.stjude.org/ Donations for Catholic Charities can be made at https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/ways-to-give/
Hendersonville Memory Gardens,
Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 615-824-3855
Published in The Repository on Jun. 4, 2020.