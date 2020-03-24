|
Michelle Dianne Scroggs
45, passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2020. She was born in Canton on Aug. 19, 1974. She was a graduate of Jackson High School and Ohio University. Michelle worked as an auditor for the State of Ohio for many years. She was dedicated to her family, especially her children and loved to watch all their activities with her husband.
She is survived by her husband, Bill C. Scroggs, whom she married on Dec. 23, 2000; their children, Ava and Brayden Scroggs; her sisters and brothers, Laurie (Mike) Shaffer, Scott (Gretchen Shultz) Saunier, Eric (Linsey) Saunier, Christie (Matt) Timmons, Harmony (Mark) Mauser and Trevor (Jennifer) Doll; mother, Dianne (David) Weisend Doll; brothers-in-law, Shawn Fosnight and Jeremy Scroggs; sister-in-law, Alisha Lawrence; father–in-law, William Scroggs II; mother-in-law, Donna Scroggs; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary T. Saunier.
A Private Funeral Service will be held at Paquelet Funeral Home on Wednesday and will be live streamed on the Paquelet Funeral Home Face Book Page at 2 p.m. for the public. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2020