Michelle "Shelly" K. Thouvenin
passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 21st at Alliance Community Hospital at the age of 31. Born Feb. 4, 1988, she was a life resident of the Alliance area, and a member of The Alliance Church of Christ. She graduated from Marlington High School in 2006 and from The University of Akron with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2010. She was an active alumnus for the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, had a passion for photography, and enjoyed traveling and exploring new places. Above all else, Shelly loved spending time with her two-year old daughter Savannah, her family, puppies, and friends.
Shelly is survived by her husband, Chad Thouvenin whom she married Sept. 12, 2015; daughter, Savannah; her mother, Patti Moulin; brothers, Matt (Laura) Moulin, Mike (Deven) Moulin; sister, Missy Moulin (Dave); nephew, AJ Moulin; mother-in-law, Cheryl Thouvenin; sister-in-law, Brittany Thouvenin (Patrick Newman); aunt, Trudy (Bill) Friedrich and many loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her unborn child (due March 2020); father, Rick Moulin; father-in-law, Daniel Thouvenin, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Shelly's family will receive friends Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 6282 Nave Street SW in Canton. Shelly will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019