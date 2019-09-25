Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Fellowship Church
6282 Nave Street SW
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Thouvenin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle K. "Shelly" Thouvenin


1988 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle K. "Shelly" Thouvenin Obituary
Michelle "Shelly" K. Thouvenin

passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 21st at Alliance Community Hospital at the age of 31. Born Feb. 4, 1988, she was a life resident of the Alliance area, and a member of The Alliance Church of Christ. She graduated from Marlington High School in 2006 and from The University of Akron with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2010. She was an active alumnus for the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, had a passion for photography, and enjoyed traveling and exploring new places. Above all else, Shelly loved spending time with her two-year old daughter Savannah, her family, puppies, and friends.

Shelly is survived by her husband, Chad Thouvenin whom she married Sept. 12, 2015; daughter, Savannah; her mother, Patti Moulin; brothers, Matt (Laura) Moulin, Mike (Deven) Moulin; sister, Missy Moulin (Dave); nephew, AJ Moulin; mother-in-law, Cheryl Thouvenin; sister-in-law, Brittany Thouvenin (Patrick Newman); aunt, Trudy (Bill) Friedrich and many loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her unborn child (due March 2020); father, Rick Moulin; father-in-law, Daniel Thouvenin, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Shelly's family will receive friends Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 6282 Nave Street SW in Canton. Shelly will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now