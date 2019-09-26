|
|
|
Michelle "Shelly" K. Thouvenin
Shelly's family will receive friends Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 6282 Nave Street SW in Canton. Shelly will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families
Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sept. 26, 2019