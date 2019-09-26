Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Fellowship Church
6282 Nave Street SW
Canton, OH
Michelle K. "Shelly" Thouvenin


1988 - 2019
Michelle "Shelly" K. Thouvenin

Shelly's family will receive friends Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 6282 Nave Street SW in Canton. Shelly will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Published in The Repository on Sept. 26, 2019
