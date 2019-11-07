Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Fellowship of Grace Church
3206 Lincoln St. SE
Canton, OH
Michelle L. Johnson


1977 - 2019
Michelle L. Johnson Obituary
Michelle L. Johnson

Age 42, of East Canton, passed away Thursday October 31, 2019 in Erie, Pa. She was born July 24, 1977 in Canton to David L. and Theresa L. (Moyer) Johnson. She was a self-employed horse trainer and enjoyed raising 4-H pigs.

Michelle is preceded in death by her father, David L. "Pepsi" Johnson in 2012; grandparents, Lloyd Dale Johnson, Paul and Jean I. Moyer. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Johnson; grandson, David J. Mayer; her mother, Theresa Johnson; two brothers, Brent (Angel) Johnson and Lloyd P. Johnson; grandmother, Judy Johnson; two nieces, four nephews and extended family.

A memorial service will be Sunday November 10, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in Fellowship of Grace Church at 3206 Lincoln St. SE., Canton, OH 44707 with Pastor David Cunningham officiating. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019
