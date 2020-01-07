Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Michelle M. Vatovec

63, of Massillon, passed away quietly, Friday afternoon, January 3, 2020. Born in Navarre, May 24, 1956, a daughter to the late Edward L. "Jack" and Shirlee M. (Adams) Bradley, Michelle graduated from Fairless High School with the Class of 1974. She completed an associate degree program and became a certified phlebotomist technician, working in the healthcare field with several Cleveland-area hospitals. Usually energetic and outgoing, Michelle had a special fondness of animals – especially her dogs. Even as her own health became more and more delicate, she never neglected her fur babies, however big or small. Their safety and well-being were always very important to her. Knowing they were fine would often help her feel a little better.

Predeceased by her parents; husband, Steve Vatovec and an infant brother, Michael Bradley; Michelle is survived by her sister, Chantelle (Tim) Blake, of Navarre; her niece, Carmen (Paul) Brady; nephew, Christopher (Erika) Brown; great-niece, Isabelle Brady and great-nephews, Lorenzo and Cole Brown. Also surviving are her best friend, Terri Monter and dear friend and caregiver, Mary Ann Covey.

Friends may call Thursday evening January 9, 2020, from 6-7:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. A brief funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. and a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Valley City, Ohio will follow on Friday. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020
