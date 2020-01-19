Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Committal
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Chapel Church in North Canton
715 Whittier Ave. N.W.
North Canton, OH
MICHELLE M. WOOD

MICHELLE M. WOOD Obituary
Michelle M. Wood

age 53, of St. Peters, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, due to complications of Multiple Myeloma. She was born in Canton, Ohio, on July 14, 1966, to Clifford and Ruth Wood (nee Bleisch). Michelle was an engineer at Boeing in St. Louis, Missouri for over 20 years and married to Rick Bowser for 18 wonderful years. She was an honest and ethical woman with high standards and loved her family and friends. She enjoyed playing games, watching movies and loved all kinds of music. An avid outdoors person, loved nature and animals and had a huge heart that touched everyone that ever knew her. Michelle was fun and had a great sense of witty humor. She was generous, kind, and donated her time to pay life forward.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Wood and her brother-in-law, Jeff Sarai.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Rick Bowser; daughter, Tanya Bowser; her mother, Ruth Wood; sister, Karin (Jeff) Sarai; brothers, Bruce (Claudia) Wood, Gary (JoAnne) Wood; brother-in-law, Paul (Debbie) Bowser; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Jack) Ward; several loving step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation time with the family will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel. A memorial service will immediately follow beginning at 11:30 a.m. Graveside committal service will be held promptly at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery. Following the cemetery service, a casual gathering will be held from 3-6 p.m. at The Chapel Church in North Canton, 715 Whittier Ave. N.W. in North Canton 44720. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Salvation Army, 420 Market Ave. South, Canton, Ohio 44702. Those wishing to send online condolences or share a fond memory may sign the online guestbook at: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
