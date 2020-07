Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of



Mike Dima



8/11/59 - 7/3/16











It will be four years since you have been gone. We love & miss you everyday, and I will always remember your smiles, my baby boy Mikie.



Love always,



Mom



Theresa and Families love and miss you too!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store