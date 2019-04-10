Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Mike Karipides Obituary
Mike Karipides 1922-2019

"Together Again"

age 97 of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born in Canton on February 17, 1922 to the late Kyriakos and Mary Karipides. After graduating from high school, Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He then went on to retire from the Teledyne Monarch Rubber Company, where he worked as a forklift driver. Mike was a member of the senior organizations from both St. Haralambos and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Churches.

Along with his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Georgia Chrisanthus; brother Sam Karipides; and sisters Sophia and Ruby Karipides. He is survived by sister and brother-in-law Kathryn Karipides and David Brown; brother Mickey Karipides; and numerous nieces, nephews and good friends.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. in the church, with Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019
