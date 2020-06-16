Mila Junaof North Canton, died peacefully at Aultman Hospital on June 14, 2020 in Canton, OH at the age of 89.She is survived by her son, Julius (LaChelle) Lettrich of Minerva, daughter, Michelle Diano of North Canton, stepdaughter, Peggy (Glenn) Corbin of Port Charlotte, FL, grandchildren, Ryan Humbert, Allison (Derek) Dorsett, Jonathan Price, Amber (Sammy) Abukwiek, Amanda (Ryan) McDonald, and Joseph Lettrich, great grandchildren, Ryder, Dylan, Ethan, Addelyn, Emma, and Emmett, niece and nephew Eva (Dave) Neiman and John (Lisa) Juna Jr. She is also survived by her best friend and partner Don Livesay. Mila is preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Humbert, parents, Jan and Milada Juna, and brother, John Juna.Mila was born on November 30, 1930 in Stochov- Slovanka, Czech Republic. Mila and her family fled from Czech in 1948 to escape the communist regime. The family settled in Berwyn, IL until 1965 when Mila came to Canton, OH. In 1990 she retired from the Hoover Co. and returned to the Czech Republic where she owned and managed a family owned hotel that was returned to her after the fall of the communist government in Czech. After the sale of her properties in Czech, she relocated to Naples, FL then returned to N. Canton to be closer to her family. She was extremely passionate about the sport of tennis and an excellent player. When it came to cooking and baking, very few could hold a candle to her. She loved to travel, having made many trips throughout Europe and the Mediterranean. She was a very generous woman and loved by all who knew her.Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 11:00, Rev. Fr. John Keener officiating. Interment will be in Northlawn Cemetery.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)