Mila Juna
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 11:00, Rev. Fr. John Keener officiating. Interment will be in Northlawn Cemetery.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Jun. 17, 2020.