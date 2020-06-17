Mila Juna
Mila Juna

Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 11:00, Rev. Fr. John Keener officiating. Interment will be in Northlawn Cemetery.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
JUN
18
Service
11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
