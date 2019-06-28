Milan E. Chovan Jr.



age 65, passed away on June 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving



family following a long and courageous battle with



pancreatic cancer. Born June 2, 1954, he was a lifetime



resident of Massillon and son of the late Milan and Laura (DiLoreto) Chovan. He graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1972 and Kent State University in 1976, when he then began his printing and sales career at Standard Printing, E.l. DuPont Company, and sub sequentially president and owner of Metzger Photo Supply until 1999. Later he purchased The Waterford Club in Canton where he developed many friendships over the years. He returned to his passion of printing and sales, acquiring ownership of his own franchise, Proforma Cross Media Marketing, and later retired from Big Kahuna Graphics in 2018. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, scuba diving, white water rafting, and range shooting. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, The Fraternal Order of the Eagles and The Massillon City Council. He was first elected to council in 2011 and served as chairman of the police and fire committee, which he considered a privilege.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathi (Forgan) Chovan; daughters, Marisa Chovan, Kristi (Todd) Buoni, and Kalli (Doug) Schillinger; grandchildren, Giada and Branson Buoni and Graham Schillinger; sisters, Lynne (Dave) Smith and Stephanie (David) Hollender, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. "Cho," as he was known by many, was the epitome of what a man should be. He was a friend to all, Heaven has gained an extraordinary angel.



Visitation will be held at Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon on Sunday June 30 from 2-5 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon on Monday July 1 at 11 a.m. Messages of support and condolence may be mad at www.paquelet.com



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on June 28, 2019