Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map

MILDRED A. DEAVER


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED A. DEAVER Obituary
Mildred A. Deaver

93, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2020. She was born March 1, 1927 in Blairsville, GA., to the late Joseph and Mary Jordan. Mildred was a member of Central Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Neil; brothers, Reid and Richard Jordan; sister, Louis Morgan. Mildred is survived by her sons: Richard Deaver, Carl (Mary) Deaver, Stephen Deaver; daughters, Wanda (Frank) Evans and Susan (William) Allmon; five grandchildren and one great grandchild; sister, Elizabeth Atkins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW, Canton, Ohio 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Randy Newcomer officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -