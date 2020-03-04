|
Mildred A. Deaver
93, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2020. She was born March 1, 1927 in Blairsville, GA., to the late Joseph and Mary Jordan. Mildred was a member of Central Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Neil; brothers, Reid and Richard Jordan; sister, Louis Morgan. Mildred is survived by her sons: Richard Deaver, Carl (Mary) Deaver, Stephen Deaver; daughters, Wanda (Frank) Evans and Susan (William) Allmon; five grandchildren and one great grandchild; sister, Elizabeth Atkins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW, Canton, Ohio 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Randy Newcomer officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2020