Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Mildred Barbara Rukavina


1930 - 2019
Mildred Barbara Rukavina Obituary
Mildred Barbara Rukavina

Age 89 of Canton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born on August 13, 1930 to the late Raymond and Pauline (Meek) Sibert. Millie spent her life serving others, spoiling her daughter and grandchildren, and making everyone laugh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Anthony Rukavina; brother, Richard Sibert; sister, Beverly Bagnola. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Timothy) Mullane; grandsons, Ellias and Gabriel Mullane; granddaughter, Hillary Mullane; sisters, Charlotte Mathias and Phyllis Normandin; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

Published in The Repository on Dec. 22, 2019
