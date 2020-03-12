Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Home
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
4275 Lincoln Way N.W.
Massillon, OH
Mildred Compan


1935 - 2020
Mildred Compan Obituary
Mildred Compan

age 85, of Massillon, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born February 6, 1935, in Lordstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Minnie (Nolan) Hanna. Mildred retired from Central States Can in 1990. She was a volunteer at the Massillon Library and at Affinity Hospital and The Attic and served on their board. She was also a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Mildred is survived by son and daughter-in-law John and Kathy Compan, sister Eileen Seifert, granddaughter Kristi (John) Lethenstrom and grandson, Eric (Jess) Compan, and her dog Libby. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edward Compan, brother Eugene Render, and sisters, Kate Brown, Irene Cunningham and Laura Albert.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 4275 Lincoln Way N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4 to 6 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home, Massillon Chapel. Burial to follow the service in Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Amherst Meadows for the excellent care their mother received.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020
