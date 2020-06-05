Mildred E. "Midge" Wallace
Mildred E. "Midge" Wallace

Age 100, of Canton, passed away Wed., June 3, 2020. She was born Feb. 17, 1920 in Canton, a daughter of the late Thomas and Jennie (Jones) Evans, and was a life resident. Midge was a 1938 graduate of McKinley High School. She was a 74 year member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, where she was an Elder and member and Past President of the Cal-Pre-Chu Sunday School Class.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William K. Wallace on Feb. 18, 2017; five brothers and three sisters. Midge is survived by her daughter, Sue Wallace; and her son, William Wallace, Jr.; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Ashley Wallace and Matt Schuring and their son, Wynn, Erin and Greg Goss, and their son, Lucas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Rich Holmes officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 p.m. We ask that everyone please observe social distancing at both times. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Midge's memory may be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 237 W. Maple St., North Canton, OH 44720, or Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766

Published in The Repository on Jun. 5, 2020.
