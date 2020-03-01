|
Mildred I. Neumann
95, of Navarre, passed away on February 28, 2020, following a courageous battle with COPD. Millie was born to Ernest and Frances Boughman and resided on the farm where she grew up. In the Kingdom of the Lord there are many rooms; Lord lookout, Millie will be cleaning and scrubbing them all. The clouds silver lining will shine, the rain will have a cleaner nature smell, the sunny spring morning will be brighter, all the flower blossoms will radiate with ever lasting color and Heaven will glow eternal.
Preceded in death by her husband, John Neumann; two brothers, Russ and Edward Boughman; three sisters: Eva Hidey, Stella Keen, and Grace Garver. Millie is survived by her children: Linda Ulrick, Sharon Jones, David (Laurie) Neumann; eight grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren. Millie was
active in church and enjoyed bowling and golf.
A memorial service will be held in Otterbien Church at a
future date. The family invites you to visit:
