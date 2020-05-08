MILDRED I. STEWART
1928 - 2020
Mildred I.

Stewart

91, of Salem, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born in Decatur, IL, on September 4, 1928 to the late Arley and Blanche McElfresh. She was a longtime resident of Canton and Alliance, was a member of Pilgrim Holiness Church. Mildred and Hugh attended Pilgrim Holiness Church camps in Sebring and New York. She cared for many children waiting foster placement, enjoyed reading Amish novels and wrote children's Bible stories.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Hugh" Stewart on May 21, 2009; and three sisters, Esther, Ruth and Lucy. She leaves her brothers, Melvin and David McElfresh; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, graveside services at Evergreen Memorial Gardens will be private for the family. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published in The Repository on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

