Mildred J. Fowler
1922 - 2020
Mildred J. Fowler

97, of Canton passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born September 23, 1922 in Pittsfield, Ohio to the late Charles and Mary Mills. Mildred loved going to Florida in the winter months with her husband where they loved to fish. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted and loving homemaker.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert of 56 years; infant son, Jimmy; son, Robert Jr; brother, Clyde Mills; sisters, Leona Sweet and Lillian Dewey; son-in-law, Donald Bourquin. Mildred was loved by all and will be dearly missed by her daughters, Beverly Bourquin and Debbie Kempthorne (special friend, Terry Ball); grandchildren, Cheryl (John) Vasiliades, Greg (Chris) Bourquin, Michelle Sanford, Steven Fowler, Mark Fowler and Matt Kempthorne; 16 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nellie Mills; dear friend, Peggy Fowler and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the restriction of large gatherings a private service will be held for the family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 18, 2020.
