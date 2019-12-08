Home

POWERED BY

Services
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED JULIA WRIGHT


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED JULIA WRIGHT Obituary
Mildred Julia Wright

Age 86 of Canton, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Canton Regency. She was born on July 23, 1933 in Canton, Ohio to Blaise and Julia (Kolich) Radalia. Julia was retired from the Timken Company and was an avid bowler and genealogist, who spent years researching and compiling the Radalia family history. She loved the Radalia reunion as well as her Croatian heritage. Julia was a devoted wife, aunt, and great aunt, who valued family above all else, and she will be greatly missed.

Julia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Walter; as well as her brothers, Tom, Bob, Joe, and Frank Radalia; and sisters, Barbara Lewis, Mary Radalia, Helen Rice, and Catherine Lake. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with Fr. Zachary Coulter as Celebrant. Interment in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Wed. one hour before the service, from 10-11 a.m. in the church. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -