|
|
Mildred Julia Wright
Age 86 of Canton, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Canton Regency. She was born on July 23, 1933 in Canton, Ohio to Blaise and Julia (Kolich) Radalia. Julia was retired from the Timken Company and was an avid bowler and genealogist, who spent years researching and compiling the Radalia family history. She loved the Radalia reunion as well as her Croatian heritage. Julia was a devoted wife, aunt, and great aunt, who valued family above all else, and she will be greatly missed.
Julia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Walter; as well as her brothers, Tom, Bob, Joe, and Frank Radalia; and sisters, Barbara Lewis, Mary Radalia, Helen Rice, and Catherine Lake. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with Fr. Zachary Coulter as Celebrant. Interment in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Wed. one hour before the service, from 10-11 a.m. in the church. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019