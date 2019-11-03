Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Mildred L. (Roby) DeAngelis

Mildred L. (Roby) DeAngelis Obituary
Mildred L. (Roby) DeAngelis

age 92 of Navarre, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Henry and Grace (Stollard) Roby, she was preceded in death by her husband Albert DeAngelis, whom she married on July 18, 1952, and siblings Dorothy Good, Wilber, John, Bob, and Jim Roby. Mildred loved cooking, sewing, her flower garden and animals, but most of all her family, especially her grandkids.

She is survived by her children Tony DeAngelis, Mike DeAngelis, Tina (Douglas) Hykes, Dottie (Scott) Louive, Sheldon (Sharon) Reid, David Reid, Penny Horvath, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 5th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with service to follow at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations in Mildred's name may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all who helped lovingly care for Millie in her final years.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019
