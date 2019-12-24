Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Mildred Marie Martin

Mildred Marie Martin Obituary
Mildred Marie Martin "Together Again"

went to meet Jesus face to face on Dec. 21, 2019. She was born in Elliott County, Ky., on July 17, 1922. She lived a long healthy 97 years on this Earth. Now, she is rejoicing in heaven with her beloved husband.

She is survived by her son, Rudy (Virginia) Martin; grandchildren, Rudy Carl and Jennifer; four great-grandchildren with another one on the way.

The family will receive friends on (TODAY) Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor David Ryan officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
