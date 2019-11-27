Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Mildred Smalls


1936 - 2019
Mildred Smalls Obituary
Mildred Smalls

82, of Canton passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born November 29, 1936 in Warrenton, GA.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Sherman Martin officiating. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to view full obituary notice and sign online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
