|
|
Mildred Smalls
82, of Canton passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born November 29, 1936 in Warrenton, GA.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Sherman Martin officiating. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to view full obituary notice and sign online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019